Islami Bank's statement regarding ‘speculative’ news about Shariah-based banks

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:42 pm

Related News

Islami Bank's statement regarding ‘speculative’ news about Shariah-based banks

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 08:42 pm
Islami Bank&#039;s statement regarding ‘speculative’ news about Shariah-based banks

A recent news titled "The situation of Shariah-based banks deteriorated" published in some media outlets has come to the attention of the Islami Bank authorities.

The information published about Shariah-based banks is an attempt to raise questions about the Islamic banking system among the public, said a press release. 

According to the media release, Islami Bank has the highest deposits in the country's banking sector and has allocated investments in accordance with the policies set by the central bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The claim that Islamic banks are aggressively disbursing loans is purely speculative. Islami Bank has not made any significant recent investments. Most of the bank's disbursed funds are allocated to agriculture, micro, and SME investments. Specifically, Islami Bank's SME investments account for 23% of its total disbursed investments, contributing to 11% of the country's overall SME investments. Agriculture constitutes approximately 2% of Islami Bank's total investments, holding a market share of 7.10%," said the statement.

It said the statement regarding the recruitment of manpower is also inaccurate. 

Recently, Bank Probationary Officers and Field Officers have been appointed following a proper process. The bank recruits manpower as per its current requirements, adhering to the rules of human resource management, said the bank.

The bank strongly protested this news and urged everyone to play a more responsible role in reporting on a growing and trusted trend like Islamic banking.

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

1h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

11h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

8m | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

1h | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

2h | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

2h | Videos