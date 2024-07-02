Islami Bank's statement regarding ‘speculative’ news about Shariah-based banks

A recent news titled "The situation of Shariah-based banks deteriorated" published in some media outlets has come to the attention of the Islami Bank authorities.

The information published about Shariah-based banks is an attempt to raise questions about the Islamic banking system among the public, said a press release.

According to the media release, Islami Bank has the highest deposits in the country's banking sector and has allocated investments in accordance with the policies set by the central bank.

"The claim that Islamic banks are aggressively disbursing loans is purely speculative. Islami Bank has not made any significant recent investments. Most of the bank's disbursed funds are allocated to agriculture, micro, and SME investments. Specifically, Islami Bank's SME investments account for 23% of its total disbursed investments, contributing to 11% of the country's overall SME investments. Agriculture constitutes approximately 2% of Islami Bank's total investments, holding a market share of 7.10%," said the statement.

It said the statement regarding the recruitment of manpower is also inaccurate.

Recently, Bank Probationary Officers and Field Officers have been appointed following a proper process. The bank recruits manpower as per its current requirements, adhering to the rules of human resource management, said the bank.

The bank strongly protested this news and urged everyone to play a more responsible role in reporting on a growing and trusted trend like Islamic banking.