Islami Bank's agent banking pioneers modern banking in Bangladesh

Agent banking serves as one of the means of financial inclusion of marginalized people into the realm of banking services. After Bangladesh Bank granted permission to operate this specialized banking service in 2013, about 27 million deposit accounts have been opened under a total of 21,448 agent outlets across the country till September 2023, of which 86 percent are rural customers. Bangladesh Bank formulated "Prudential Guideline for Agent Banking Operation in Bangladesh-2017 for the banks engaged in agent banking to ensure the financial security of all the customers.

Agent Banking of Islami Bank started its operations on July 15, 2017. Although the agent banking activities of Islami Bank started a little late, it expanded very fast with the trust and acceptance of the customers. Islami Bank Agent Banking is providing modern banking services in 468 upazilas across the country through 2759 outlets. So far, 42 lakh 81 thousand accounts have been opened in agent outlets where the amount of deposits is Tk 14,200 crore.

Agent banking system has created an opportunity for marginalized individuals to get banking services. These encompass the opening general accounts, personal retail accounts, and micro-merchant accounts, as well as services like cash deposits, withdrawals, and micro-investments. Transactions are conducted in a manner similar to banks, offering customers a diverse array of services comparable to those available at branches. In collaboration with a2i, these outlets provide comprehensive utility bill payment and insurance premium collection services. The daily transaction volume of Islami Bank agents reaches approximately Tk.1000 crore.

The beneficiaries of expatriates find convenience in withdrawing foreign remittances sent from abroad through the extensive network of Islami Bank's agent outlets. Agent banking of Islami Bank is at the top position in the country in terms of remittance collection and deposits. In the year 2023 alone, Islami Bank's agent banking facilitated the receipt of remittances amounting to Tk 13845 crore. This figure represents more than 60 percent of the market share.

Agent Banking of Islami Bank is providing customer service using modern technology in compliance with all the rules and regulations given by the central bank i.e ensuring service through Bangla QR code, 100% digital connectivity for customers and API-based online transaction initiatives, especially in collaboration with Fast Moving Consumer Goods companies and other enterprises, which are also forging new opportunities within the realm of agent banking. Moreover, to keep customers' deposits 100% safe, transactions are done with two-factor authentication, OTP, biometric fingerprints and using national identity card (NID).

The Bank's Rural Development Scheme (RDS) is a popular, welfare-driven and successful scheme. This scheme enables agent outlets to carry out small investment activities nationwide. Currently, 138 agents have initiated the distribution of investments under this project through their outlets. A substantial total investment of Tk 706 crore has already been disbursed through Islami Bank's agent banking network.

At present, an average of one and a half lakh customers is receiving services through the agents of Islami Bank every day. The range of services includes cash withdrawals on Point of Sale (POS) and other bank cards, bolstering electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) activities, facilitating cash-in and cash-out transactions through Cellfin, enabling the payment of social security allowances, and empowering customers to manage various transactions seamlessly using QR codes.

As agent banking activities fall within the purview of banking services, strict adherence to the rules and regulations outlined by Bangladesh Bank is integral to each operation. The notable feature of Islami Bank's agent banking activities is that each of its agent centers is conducted under the direct supervision of the bank. Agent outlets operate under closed monitoring of the nearest branch to ensure satisfactory and risk-free customer service. In addition, software used in agent outlets is the own product of Islami Bank, so its technical risk is also very low. Importantly, the agent banking service provided by Islami Bank has garnered trust and confidence among the public, emerging as a highly effective mechanism for catalyzing rural economic development.