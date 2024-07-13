Islami Bank wins Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 01:45 am

Related News

Islami Bank wins Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Press Release
13 July, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 01:45 am
Islami Bank wins Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC won the champions trophy of the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament-2024.

Islami Bank defeated Standard Bank PLC by 2-0 goal in the final match held at the Army Stadium in the capital on Saturday, 13 July 2024, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophy to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director, Md. Akiz Uddin & Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors of Islami Bank along with the team Captain in the concluding ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) presided over the program. Salman F Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, Nazmul Hassan, Youth and Sports minister, General Waker-uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, PSC, Chief of Army Staff, Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, President of the tournament organizing committee attended the program.

BAB organized this tournament for the second time with bank officials. 31 private banks of the country participated in the tournament this year. Army Sports Control Board of Bangladesh Army has given full support to the tournament. Senior executives & Officials of different banks attended the concluding ceremony.

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

17h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

5h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

4h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

4h | Videos
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

3h | Videos