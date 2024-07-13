Islami Bank wins Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC won the champions trophy of the Sheikh Hasina Inter-Bank Football Tournament-2024.

Islami Bank defeated Standard Bank PLC by 2-0 goal in the final match held at the Army Stadium in the capital on Saturday, 13 July 2024, reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the trophy to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director, Md. Akiz Uddin & Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors of Islami Bank along with the team Captain in the concluding ceremony.

Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) presided over the program. Salman F Rahman, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Private Industry and Investment, Nazmul Hassan, Youth and Sports minister, General Waker-uz-Zaman, OSP, SGP, PSC, Chief of Army Staff, Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor, Bangladesh Bank and AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, President of the tournament organizing committee attended the program.

BAB organized this tournament for the second time with bank officials. 31 private banks of the country participated in the tournament this year. Army Sports Control Board of Bangladesh Army has given full support to the tournament. Senior executives & Officials of different banks attended the concluding ceremony.