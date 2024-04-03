Islami Bank wins people's hearts: Home minister

Corporates

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 10:09 pm

Islami Bank wins people's hearts: Home minister

Press Release
03 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 10:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a food distribution program for fasting slum dwellers and rootless people in Dhaka  on 3 April 2024, Wednesday at Rahmat-E- Alam Islam Mission Orphanage.

Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, Minister for Home Affairs, distributed food as chief guest at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the program while Zahirul Hoque Jillu, Secretary General, Rahmat-E- Alam Islam Mission Orphanage, Dr. Sayedur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Md. Alamgir Chowdury, Principal, Madinatul Uloom Model Institute Boys Kamil Madrasah attended the program.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President & head of Dhaka Central Zone addressed the welcome speech while Md. Abul Hasan, Senior Vice President and head of Farmgate Branch expressed vote of thanks. Senior Executives and officials of head office attended the program.

Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, Minister for Home Affairs, in his speech as the chief guest said Islami Bank has won the hearts of people as the largest bank in the country. He expressed  that this trend of the bank will be continue.Islami Bank has been conducting social responsibility activities since its inception and always stood by the underprivileged people. He expected that these types of  programs will continue in the future and thanked the bank authorities for standing by the poor and slum dwellers .

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

11h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

1h | Videos
The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

The shoe production target for Eid-ul-Fitr has dropped to half

2h | Videos
Forbes list of the world's richest people

Forbes list of the world's richest people

4h | Videos
India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

India-China tension again over name change in Arunachal Pradesh

5h | Videos