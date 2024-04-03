Islami Bank wins people's hearts: Home minister

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized a food distribution program for fasting slum dwellers and rootless people in Dhaka on 3 April 2024, Wednesday at Rahmat-E- Alam Islam Mission Orphanage.

Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, Minister for Home Affairs, distributed food as chief guest at Rahmat-E-Alam Islam Mission Orphanage.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the program while Zahirul Hoque Jillu, Secretary General, Rahmat-E- Alam Islam Mission Orphanage, Dr. Sayedur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Md. Alamgir Chowdury, Principal, Madinatul Uloom Model Institute Boys Kamil Madrasah attended the program.

Mahmudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President & head of Dhaka Central Zone addressed the welcome speech while Md. Abul Hasan, Senior Vice President and head of Farmgate Branch expressed vote of thanks. Senior Executives and officials of head office attended the program.

Asaduzzaman Khan, MP, Minister for Home Affairs, in his speech as the chief guest said Islami Bank has won the hearts of people as the largest bank in the country. He expressed that this trend of the bank will be continue.Islami Bank has been conducting social responsibility activities since its inception and always stood by the underprivileged people. He expected that these types of programs will continue in the future and thanked the bank authorities for standing by the poor and slum dwellers .