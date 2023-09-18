Islami Bank wins Commonwealth Business Excellence Award

Corporates

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:47 pm

Related News

Islami Bank wins Commonwealth Business Excellence Award

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 08:47 pm
Islami Bank wins Commonwealth Business Excellence Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved Commonwealth Business Excellence Award 2023 as the Strongest Bank in Bangladesh. 

The award was announced in a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific, Singapore recently. ÒCommonwealth Partnership Summit & Business Excellence AwardsÓ confers the accolade, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Commonwealth Business Excellence Award is conferred to various reputed companies and other sectors associated with the financial activities after thorough scrutiny by a learned jury board based on various data to improve the quality of business in commonwealth countries.
 

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Now | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories