Islami Bank wins Commonwealth Business Excellence Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC achieved Commonwealth Business Excellence Award 2023 as the Strongest Bank in Bangladesh.

The award was announced in a ceremony held at the Pan Pacific, Singapore recently. ÒCommonwealth Partnership Summit & Business Excellence AwardsÓ confers the accolade, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

The Commonwealth Business Excellence Award is conferred to various reputed companies and other sectors associated with the financial activities after thorough scrutiny by a learned jury board based on various data to improve the quality of business in commonwealth countries.

