Islami Bank-Transfast remittance clients can win Tk1 lakh every banking day; a car for mega winner

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC-Transfast launched a campaign for beneficiaries of remittance sent through Transfast to Islami Bank.

Clients of the bank can win a prize of Tk1 lakh every banking day through co-branded prepaid card and a mega prize of a 1500cc private car at the end of the campaign, reads a press release.

The offer will continue from 12 March till 30 April.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank inaugurated the Islami Bank-Transfast Special Remittance Marketing Campaign as the chief guest at the Islami Bank Tower recently.

Alan Marquard, executive vice president and head of Transfer Solutions, Mastercard of Transfast addressed as the guest of honour.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank presided over the programme while JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors were present as special guests.

Sudipto Ghosh, director of Product Management, Asia Pacific, Transfast also addressed the programme and Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, head of International Services Wing addressed welcome speech.

AFM Kamal Uddin, deputy managing director & Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO of the bank and senior executives of both institutions were present.

Head of zones, head of branches and in-charges of sub-branches were present through virtual platform.

