Islami Bank signs MoU with Jalalabad Gas

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL) signed an agreement (MoU) under which consumers of JGTDSL will be able to pay gas bill on counter at any branch, sub branch of IBBL or by using its app based product Cellfin or iBanking.

Muhammad Nurul Hoq, Head of Sylhet Zone of the Bank and Md Shahidul Islam, General Manager (Company Secretary) of JGTDSL signed the MoU on behalf of respective organisations at JGTDSL recently, reads a press release.

Engineer Shoaib Ahmed Matin, Managing Director of JGTDSL, Engineer Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Deputy Managing Director & Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President of the bank along with executives of both organizations attended the programme.