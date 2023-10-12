Islami Bank signs agreement with Ship International Hospital

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC and Ship International Hospital signed a corporate agreement on 11 October.

Under this agreement, Clients and Employees of Islami Bank will get special discounts on different health tests.

In the presence of Mohammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing director of the bank, Mizanur Rahman, senior executive vice president and Futoshikono, director (Administration) of Ship International Hospital signed the MoU on behalf of respective organizations on, Wednesday.

Mohammad Manzurul Haque, senior vice president, Md. Muzahidul Islam, vice president and A M Shahidul Amran, senior assistant vice president of the bank, Sajjadur Rahman Shuvo, senior manager and Ajizul Beg Limon, officer, media, Event and Activation Brand Communication of Ship International Hospital along with other executives of both organizations attended the program.