Islami Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank for receiving Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank for receiving "Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund" under the Islamic Shari'ah-compliant Restricted Mudaraba system, said a press release.

Bangladesh Bank formed this fund of Tk10,000 crore from its own with the aim of continuing the ongoing development and expansion of export-oriented industries and accelerating the activities of the export-oriented business.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor, Bangladesh Bank handed over a copy of the agreement to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor; Maksuda Begum, director, Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD), Bangladesh Bank and top officials of both institutions were present on the occasion.