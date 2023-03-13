Islami Bank Securities holds AGM

Islami Bank Securities holds AGM

Islami Bank Securities Limited (IBSL) organised its 13th Annual General Meeting on 12 March on virtual platform. 

Mohammed Nasir Uddin, Chairman of IBSL, presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Major General (Retd.) Engr Abdul Matin, Vice Chairman, Mohammad Solaiman, Professor Dr Md Sirajul Karim, Mohammed Monirul Moula, JQM Habibullah, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali and Md Mostafizur

Rahman Siddiquee, Directors, Md. Jahidul Islam, Managing Director & CEO, Md Refat Hossen, Company secretary and other shareholders of IBSL attended the meeting. 

The meeting discussed various important issues of the organisation.

