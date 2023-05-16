Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance Festival ends

The closing ceremony of the 47-day Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance Festival held on Tuesday (16 May) at Islami Bank Tower.

Rabeya, customer of IBBL Bangadda branch, Cumilla has won the 47th motorcycle. She won the motorcycle receiving remittance from Bahrain expatriate Kawsar Ahmed, reads a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank and AKM Nazmul Hossain, country manager of Ria Money Transfer, Mohammed Shabbir & Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing directors and Miftah Uddin, senior executive vice president of the bank addressed the programme.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder and Abul faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, deputy managing directors along with top executives of head office attended the programme.

The campaign ended through announcing name of 47th motorcycle winner.

