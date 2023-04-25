Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance Festival 34th motorcycle winner from Sylhet branch

Md Siraj Uddin Shah, client of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Sylhet branch won the 34th motorcycle of the campaign titled "Islami Bank-Ria Money Transfer Cash Remittance Festival".

In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL and Suhail Shamsi, Business Development Director (South Asia) of Ria Money Transfer, Md Siraj Uddin Shah own the motorcycle for receiving remittance from Mohammad Sahel Ahmed, a French expatriate on Tuesday (25 April) at Islami Bank Tower.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of IBBL, AKM Nazmul Hossain, Country Manager of Ria Money Transfer, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director, Md Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice President, Mohammed Eyahya, Head of Treasury and Fund Management Division, Mohammad Shahadat Ullah, Head of Foreign Remittance Services Division, Nazrul Islam, Head of Brand and Communication Division and Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division were present on the occasion.

The campaign shall run until 14 May in which one person can win a motorcycle every day among the cash remittance clients of IBBL through Ria Money Transfer from any country in the world.