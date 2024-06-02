Islami Bank remittance clients to win freezers

02 June, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 09:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC remittance clients can receive freezers by sending remittances from Africa and the UAE through HelloPaisa.

Winners have a chance to win two freezers every banking day through digital draw during the campaign, reads a press release.

This offer will continue from 1-30 June.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director of the bank inaugurated Islami Bank-HelloPaisa Special Remittance Campaign as chief guest on Sunday (2 June) at Islami Bank Tower.

Sayjil Magan, managing director of HelloPaisa addressed the programme as guest of honour.

Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director presided over the programme while J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors of the bank and Fazlul Fayez Ullah, country head of HelloPaisa addressed the programme as special guests.

Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Dr Md Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO & Md. Nazrul Islam, principal of IBTRA also attended the programme.

Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, senior vice president and head of International Services Wing addressed the welcome speech. Executives of head office, head of all zones, branches and sub-branch in-charges, and remittance officials of all branches and sub-branches of the bank joined the function through virtual platform.

