Islami Bank remittance client wins car

Islami Bank remittance client Monzal of agent outlet under Kapasia Branch, won a 1500cc private car worth Tk30 lakh as the mega prize of Islami Bank-Transfast remittance campaign. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of Islami Bank and Farzana Alam, country manager of Transfast were present at the digital draw held at Islami Bank Tower on 2 May, reads a press release.

Beneficiary Monzal won the mega prize for receiving remittance sent by his Saudi expatriate wife Mst Latifa Sultana. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali & Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir & Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing, Mohammad Shahadat Ullah, Head of Foreign Remittance Services Division, Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division along with executives from the Head Office were present on the occasion. 

Islami Bank-Transfast conducted the special remittance campaign from 12 March to 30 April 2024. 

In this campaign, 30 remittance beneficiaries received cash one lakh each through digital draw on every banking day.
 

