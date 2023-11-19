Islami Bank reelects Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as vice chairman

19 November, 2023, 07:15 pm
Islami Bank reelects Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi as vice chairman

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on Sunday (19 November) through virtual platform. 

Ahsanul Alam, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release. 

Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia was reelected as the vice chairman in the meeting. 

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman, along with other directors, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO and JQM Habibullah, additional managing director & company secretary of the bank attended the meeting. 
 

