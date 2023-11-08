Islami Bank receives ICMAB Best Corporate Award

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) awarded Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC the "Best Corporate Award 2022" in the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic Operation category).

Tipu Munshi, MP, Ministry of Commerce handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank at a local hotel on 7 November 2023, Tuesday.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr Md Hamid Ullah Bhuiyan, Chairman, Financial Reporting Council, Md Abdur Rahman Khan, FCMA, President of ICMAB, Arif Khan, FCMA, Chairman, Corporate Award Committee of ICMAB and JQM Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Director of Islami Bank along with top executives of different banks, financial institutions & corporate organizations were present in the program.