Islami Bank receives Gold Remittance Award

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has received "Gold Award" in Remittance Award 2021 & 2022 conferred by the Centre for NRB on Saturday (5 February).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen handed over the award to Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL, reads a press release.

The ceremony held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel was presided over by MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of Centre for NRB.

Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic advisor to prime minister, Dr Shamsul Alam, state minister for planning, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of army staff, Professor Emeritus Dr ABM Abdullah, and Shahidul Alam, additional secretary, ministry of expatriate welfare, among others, were present on the occasion.