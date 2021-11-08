Islami Bank receives 'Award for the Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2021'

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has achieved the UK-based 'Award for the Most Outstanding Islamic Bank 2021'

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) conferred the award on the bank in recognition of its outstanding services to the community, reads a press release.



This 11 th Global Islamic Finance Awards was announced at a virtual programme on 14 September.

GIFA Chairman Professor Humayon Dar gave a welcome speech in the programme.

High officials from international regulatory agencies, banks and non banking financial institutions were present on the occasion.