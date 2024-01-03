Islami Bank publishes DIB exam result

03 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
03 January, 2024

Islami Bank publishes DIB exam result

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) published Diploma in Islamic Banking (DIB) examination result for October 2023 session. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, formally published the result at Islami Bank Tower in Dhaka on Wednesday (3 January), reads a press release. 

A total of 4,799 executives and officials from 34 bank and financial institutions appeared in the examination, while 922 participants passed in the Part-I and 980 participants passed in the Part-II examination.

