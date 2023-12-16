Islami Bank places floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of the Great Victory Day on 16 December 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, freedom fighter Mohammad Joynal Abedin Director of the bank, placed the floral wreath on behalf of the bank.

Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director, Md Nayer Azam, Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Depty Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with top executives and officials of all levels of the bank were present on the occasion.