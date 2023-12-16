Islami Bank places floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day

Corporates

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

Islami Bank places floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day

Freedom fighter Mohammad Joynal Abedin, Director of the bank, placed the floral wreath on behalf of the bank.

Press Release
16 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 01:41 pm
Islami Bank places floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Islami Bank places floral wreath at National Memorial on Victory Day 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has paid tribute at the National Memorial on the occasion of the Great Victory Day on 16 December 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, freedom fighter Mohammad Joynal Abedin Director of the bank, placed the floral wreath on behalf of the bank.

Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director, Md Nayer Azam, Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Depty Managing Directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with top executives and officials of all levels of the bank were present on the occasion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Islami Bank / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

6h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

Open areas decrease 16% in eight years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan in many economic indicators

2h | TBS Stories
Speculation is not a crime

Speculation is not a crime

2h | TBS Markets
Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories