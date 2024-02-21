Islami Bank pays tribute at Central Shaheed Minar

21 February, 2024, 01:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC paid tribute at Central Shaheed Minar on the occasion of Shaheed Day & International Mother Language Day on 21 February 2024, Wednesday. 

Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Director of the Bank placed the floral wreath on behalf of the Bank. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Md. Maksudur Rahman & Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with executives and employees of the bank were present on the occasion.

 

