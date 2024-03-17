Islami Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu's memorial

Corporates

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:42 pm

Related News

Islami Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu's memorial

Press Release
17 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:42 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his memorial in Dhanmondi 32, marking his birth anniversary and National Children's Day on 17 March.

FCMA Directors Freedom Fighter Md Joynal Abedin & Mohammed Nasir Uddin, and the bank's Additional Managing Director Md Altaf Hossain placed a floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.

Top executives, officials and employees of the bank were present on the occasion, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Islami Bank / Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

2h | Wheels
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

5h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

1h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

3h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

14h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

10h | Videos