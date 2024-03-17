Islami Bank pays tribute to Bangabandhu's memorial

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his memorial in Dhanmondi 32, marking his birth anniversary and National Children's Day on 17 March.

FCMA Directors Freedom Fighter Md Joynal Abedin & Mohammed Nasir Uddin, and the bank's Additional Managing Director Md Altaf Hossain placed a floral wreath on behalf of the Bank.

Top executives, officials and employees of the bank were present on the occasion, reads a press release.