Islami Bank observes 40th anniversary

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, the first Shariah-based bank in South and Southeast Asia has stepped into 40 years. 

It arranged a discussion meeting on Wednesday, (30 March) at Islami Bank Tower on the marking founding anniversary, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed as special guest. Md Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the bank presided over the programme while Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Md Altaf Hossain & Md Nayer Azam, Deputy Managing Directors and Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed. Top executives, heads of zones, Branch Incumbents, In-charge of Sub-Branches, clients and well-wishers joined the event through a virtual platform. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula said IBBL is one of the propellers of the national economy. 

The bank with 16 million clientele has created direct employment for about 8.4 million people as 38 percent of the country's readymade garment and 60 percent of the textile sector has been running with the bank's investment, he said. 

He also said more than 6,000 industries, 2,000 agro-based industries, 26 jute mills, 421 shipping, 50,000 plus transports, 50 cold storages and 1,000 auto rice mills are being operated with the investment of IBBL. The present deposit portfolio of IBBL is Tk1.40 trillion which is highest among the private and nationalised banks. 
 

