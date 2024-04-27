Islami Bank Noakhali Zone holds employee conference

Noakhali Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised an employee conference at Magic Paradise Park, Cumilla on 26 April 2024, on Friday.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Presided over by Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, the conference was attended by Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, Mohammed Shabbir, Deputy Managing Director and Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Executive Vice President as a special guest.

A.F.M. Anisur Rahman, Head of Noakhali Zone addressed the welcome speech. Md. Manirul Islam, Head of Cumilla Zone, Khaled Mahmud Raihan, FCCA, Senior Vice President along with executives from Head Office, Branch Incumbents, Sub-Branch In-charges and employees from all branches under the Noakhali Zone of the Bank attended the conference.

