Islami Bank launches ‘Smart Banking towards Financial Excellence’ campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC launched a month-long campaign titled 'Smart Banking towards Financial Excellence' for ensuring better asset quality on 30 October 2023, reads a press release.

According to the press release, Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, inaugurated the campaign at Islami Bank Tower as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, presided over the program while J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, addressed the function as special guests. Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Executive Vice President, addressed the welcome speech. Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, A.F.M Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of Zones, Head of Branches and Sub-branch In-charges of the bank attended the function through virtual platform.

In the speech of chief guest, Mohammed Monirul Moula highlighted that Islami Bank has been playing an important role in the development and progress of the country for the past four decades. Islami Bank is closely associated with every action plan of the vision of building Smart Bangladesh. Islami Bank has always been at the forefront of innovation and modernization in the banking sector. He also added that the bank will continue its efforts in the future to continue the development of the country while making significant contribution to the country's economy by managing the highest deposit and investment portfolio.

He emphasized on better asset quality to strengthen the bank's investment portfolio. He urged all to work tirelessly and diligently to improve customer service.