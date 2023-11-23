Islami Bank launches remittance lounge at branch level

Corporates

Press Release
23 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 04:46 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has inaugurated a remittance lounge at the Head Office Complex Corporate Branch.

Customers can receive better and faster remittance services through this lounge. Remittance lounges will be introduced in all branches of the bank gradually. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the lounge as Chief Guest on 23 November 2023, Thursday.

Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Md Mahbub-a-Alam, Executive Vice President, Mohammad Ehsanul Islam, Head of International Services Wing, A.K.M. Abu Siddiqui, Md. Nasim Ahmed, Mohammad Shahadat Ullah, Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents and Saifuddin Mohammad Khaled, Head of Overseas Banking Division along with top executives of the bank were present on the occasion.

