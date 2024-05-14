Islami Bank launches month-long campaign

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has launched a month long Campaign titled 'Towards excellence and better growth in Foreign Currency Deposit Accounts, Khidmah Cards and Debit Card'.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as Chief Guest on 14 May 2024, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and J Q M Habibullah FCS, Additional Managing Directors Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director addressed the function as special guests. Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director presided over the program while Md. Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice president and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice president addressed the program. Dr. Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of head office and officials of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank attended the function through virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said that Islami Bank's Mudaraba Foreign Currency Deposit Account, Mudaraba Resident Foreign Currency Deposit Account (RFCD) and Mudaraba International Banking Account (IB) have already gained popularity among customers. Customers can deposit and transact foreign currency through this accounts. These accounts can be opened in AD branches and Offshore Banking Units of the bank. Attractive profits are paid in these accounts based on mudaraba principles of Islamic Shariah.

He also said, We have stepped in the fourth industrial revolution. Now-a-days digital products have expanded widely. A revolutionary change has come in the payment system. Islami Bank is working to take smart banking to the highest level. This bank has been contributing to the improvement of customer service and digital transformation at home and abroad through modern and diverse card services. By using Islami Bank's Khidmah Credit Card and Debit Card, customers can enjoy discount facilities at various hotels-restaurants, hospitals and airport lounges. He called upon the officials to reach the modern services of the bank to mass.