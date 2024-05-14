Islami Bank launches month-long campaign

Corporates

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 07:15 pm

Islami Bank launches month-long campaign

A revolutionary change has come in the payment system. Islami Bank is working to take smart banking to the highest level.

Press Release
14 May, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC has launched a month long Campaign titled 'Towards excellence and better growth in Foreign Currency Deposit Accounts, Khidmah Cards and Debit Card'.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the campaign as Chief Guest on 14 May 2024, Tuesday at Islami Bank Tower. Muhammad Qaisar Ali and J Q M Habibullah FCS, Additional Managing Directors Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director addressed the function as special guests. Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director presided over the program while Md. Rafiqul Islam, Senior Executive Vice president and Ahmed Zubayerul Huq, Executive Vice president addressed the program. Dr. Md. Abdullah Al Mamun, Deputy Managing Director, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with senior executives of head office and officials of the bank were present on the occasion. Head of zones, head of branches and sub-branch in-charges of the Bank attended the function through virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula said that Islami Bank's Mudaraba Foreign Currency Deposit Account, Mudaraba Resident Foreign Currency Deposit Account (RFCD) and Mudaraba International Banking Account (IB) have already gained popularity among customers. Customers can deposit and transact foreign currency through this accounts. These accounts can be opened in AD branches and Offshore Banking Units of the bank. Attractive profits are paid in these accounts based on mudaraba principles of Islamic Shariah.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also said, We have stepped in the fourth industrial revolution. Now-a-days digital products have expanded widely. A revolutionary change has come in the payment system. Islami Bank is working to take smart banking to the highest level. This bank has been contributing to the improvement of customer service and digital transformation at home and abroad through modern and diverse card services. By using Islami Bank's Khidmah Credit Card and Debit Card, customers can enjoy discount facilities at various hotels-restaurants, hospitals and airport lounges. He called upon the officials to reach the modern services of the bank to mass.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

10h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

Dollar is losing importance, gold is taking place

1h | Videos
Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

Role of city dwellers in closing canals and drains of Dhaka: DNCC's exceptional exhibition

3h | Videos
Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

5h | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

7h | Videos