Islami Bank launches DNCC Smart Parking Card

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC introduced a new prepaid card named the DNCC Smart Parking Card, designed specifically for paying the 'Smart on Street Parking' service fees of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

The DNCC initiated the 'Smart on street Parking' project, an app-based parking service aimed at managing and resolving parking issues on key roads in the capital city, reads a press release.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal inaugurated the app 'Smart on Street Parking', at an event at the DNCC head office in Gulshan-2.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam presided over the inaugural programme while Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, and representatives from other organisations were present.