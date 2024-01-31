Islami Bank launches 4 new digital products

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC launched four new digital products. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank formally inaugurated these products recently at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka. The new products are Quick Balance Inquiry, Quick Merchant On-boarding, Connect 2 Bank and Islami Bank Help Portal.

Under the Quick Balance Inquiry service, customers can check their account balance free of cost by making a missed call to 09617516259 from the number registered against their account.

Customers can open a Personal Retail Account in Islami Bank using Quick Merchant On-boarding service by uploading the NID and photo. Customers can generate a Bangla QR code in the cellfin app with the help of bank's official and subsequently conduct business transactions. Payment can be received using Bangla QR code from Islami Bank along with other bank apps like bKash, Nagad etc. Connect 2 Bank is a corporate internet banking module that facilitates payment of corporate salary, utility bills, scholarship and government allowances, submitting investment proposals, requesting for LC (Letter of Credit), opening of salary accounts, checking account statements, interbank fund transfer through BEFTN, RTGS, NPSB etc.

Customers can check account and card balance in and also download statement from the Islami Bank Help Portal service (help.islamibankbd.com) using registered mobile number as well as issue complaint about ATM transaction errors and check updated status of the complaint.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS, Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO along with Head of Wing and Divisions, executives and officials from the bank's Head Office were present on the occasion.