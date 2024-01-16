Islami Bank inaugurates twelve sub-branches

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated 12 sub-branches with all modern banking facilities through virtual platform on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest. The sub-branches include ECB Chattar in Dhaka, Upashahar and Tanore in Rajshahi, Galachipa in Patuakhali, Amtoli in Barguna, Mohammadpur in Magura, Hili in Dinajpur, Zakigonj in Sylhet, Atrai in Naogaon, Ataikula in Pabna, Kalarmarchara in Cox's Bazar and Reazuddin Bazar in Chattogram.

Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J. Q. M. Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain attended the program as special guests. Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank presided over the program while Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO of the bank attended the program. Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President, addressed the welcome speech. Besides, heads of 8 zones and 12 branches as well as in-charges, customers, well-wishers and eminent persons of 12 sub-branches were connected on virtual platform.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech of chief guest said that Islami Bank is currently at the top position in all the indicators of the country's banking sector. Trusted by 2.30 crore customers, this bank is significantly contributing to the economic development of the country by highest deposit, investment, import, export and the collection of maximum remittance. The bank is playing a leading role in creating a cashless society, as announced by the government, through the use of bank's Cellfin and other digital products and services. He mentioned that the bank has provided investments to 1.7 million customers in 34,000 villages through Rural Development Scheme, of which 92 percent are women. More than 1 crore employments have been created through large and small industries, SMEs and other projects invested by the bank. He called upon all to take part in building a prosperous Bangladesh along with their own progress by adopting modern banking services of Islami Bank.