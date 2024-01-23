Islami Bank inaugurates Premier Stall at DITF

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated Premier Stall at Dhaka International Trade Fair. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank formally inaugurated the stall No. 71 on 23 January 2024, Tuesday at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), Purbachal.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President, Md. Nasir Uddin & Nazrul Islam, Senior Vice Presidents, A M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President and Dipok Chandra Saha, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rupganj, Narayanganj along with other executives and officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

Islami Bank stall is providing modern banking and information services to the visitors, customers and traders. Merchants can deposit their VAT, tax and other fees of daily transactions through Automated Challan System (ACS) at the stall. Services provided at the premier stall includes account opening, cash deposit and withdrawals through ATM & CRM Booth. Besides, information related to deposit and investment, digital banking solution CellFin App, mCash, agent banking and internet banking. In addition, sellers are also getting the opportunity to deposit their money at any time through CRM. DITF-2024 has already become crowded with visitors. Islami Bank has been providing smart banking services to the visitors since 2012 at the Dhaka International Trade Fair. The bank has been taking part in the fair every year to increase the activities of financial inclusion and to disseminate digital and modern banking literacy.