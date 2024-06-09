Islami Bank inaugurates Badarganj Branch in Rangpur

09 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 09:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated its 395th Branch at Badarganj of Rangpur on 9 June 2024.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the Branch as chief guest. Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Tutul, Mayor of Badarganj Municipality, Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the bank addressed the program as special guest.

Md Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President also addressed the program. Abul Laise Mohd. Khaled, Head of Rangpur Zone presided over the program while  AM Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President attended the program and Md Mostafizur Rahman, Head of Badarganj Branch thanked the audience.

Principal Poritosh Chakrabarty, former MP, Mawlana Md. Abdul Alim, Principal of Badarganj Waresia Alim Madrasah, Sarowar Jahan Manik, President of Badarganj Bazar Merchant Association, freedom fighter Akramul Haque Sarker Dulu, former UP Chairman, M Azizul Haque, General Secretary of Rangpur Zilla Brick Kiln Owners Association & former banker Ziaul Islam Anowary addressed on behalf of clients and well-wishers. Executives and employees of the bank, clients, well wishers and local elites were present on the occasion. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the bank said in his speech as chief guest that, Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country.

Mass people consider this bank as their place of trust with 2.3 million customers.

More than 11 hundred garments, One thousand textiles, 25 hundred agro-industrial factories are being operated with the investment of the mega bank around Tk1.55 lakh thousand crore deposit.

He called upon all to avail the modern technology based services of this bank from more than 6 thousand banking units across the country including the 395th Badarganj Branch. Referring to Islami Bank's top position in app-based transactions he advised the bank officials to provide sincere service. He emphasized the importance of working for the expansion of agriculture-based industries in Badarganj area through local investment.

