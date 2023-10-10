Islami Bank inaugurates 20 agent outlets

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC inaugurated 20 agent outlets.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the agent-outlets as chief guest at the Islami Bank tower through virtual platform on Tuesday (10 October of 2023).

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors, and Md Akiz Uddin, deputy managing director of the bank addressed as special guests.

Presided over by Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president of the bank, Md Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim and Miftah Uddin, deputy managing directors and Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO of the bank were present on the occasion.

AKM Mahbub Morshed, executive vice president, addressed the welcome speech.

Top executives of head office, heads of concerned zones, Head of Branches, proprietors, clients and well-wishers of 20 agent-outlets were connected through virtual platform.

In his speech as chief guest Mohammed Monirul Moula, remarked Islami Bank is working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Islami Bank is the country's first Shari'ah-based bank. The bank has been able to achieve the trust and love of the customers due to the tireless efforts and sincere service of the officers and employees of the bank for 40 years. We are moving from digital Bangladesh to Smart Bangladesh.

Islami Bank has important role in establishing smart economy as one of the catalysts for building smart Bangladesh.

He said Islami Bank holds 10 percent of the total deposits of the banking sectors in Bangladesh. Agent outlets have been instrumental in accelerating our achievements. Now Islami Bank boosts of 2721 agent outlets.

He also said that about 80 million people of the country are involved directly and indirectly with Islami Bank. Islami Bank is at the first position in deposits and remittances collected through agent outlets. About 49,000 people are availing investments facilities through our agent outlets. He also urged all concerned to maintain honesty, sincerity and dedication to sustain the bank's 40-years reputation.