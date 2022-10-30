Islami Bank hosts stall at US Trade Show 2022

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 03:54 pm

Islami Bank hosts stall at US Trade Show 2022

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 03:54 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has hosted a stall at US Trade Show 2022 held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, which was inaugurated on 27 October.

Mohammed Munirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the stall, reads a press release.

Md Maksudur Rahman, senior executive vice president; Nazrul Islam, senior vice president and AM Shahidul Amran, senior assistant vice president along with executives and officials of IBBL were present on the occasion.

IBBL stall has provided information about cellfin app, different types of cards, mCash, iBanking, investment and deposit products of the bank.

 

