Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center inaugurated in Mirpur

Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center, Mirpur was inaugurated on 14 June.

Yousif Abdullah Al- Rajhi, vice chairman, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited and Islami Bank Foundation, inaugurated the hospital as chief guest, said a press release.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the Bank and Chairman, Executive Committee of the Foundation, Dr. Areef Suleman, Representative of Islamic Development Bank and Director of the Bank attended the program as special guest. Presided over by Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, Chairman of the foundation, Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Vice Chairman of the Foundation, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan & Dr. Md. Fashiul Alam, Members of the Foundation and Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Mohammad Joynal Abedin, Director & Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of Islami Bank and Muhammad Ali, Executive Director (acting) of IBF attended the program. Specialist consultants, senior executives and officials of Islami Bank and IBF were also present.

The hospital is equipped with all the latest facilities including 24-hours cardiac emergencies. It has two cathlabs with the QFR facilities which is the first in Bangladesh, reads the release.

It has also two cardiac OTs with the latest facilities including MICS surgeries. It also has a Cardiac 3T MRI, CT scan and a very sophisticated CCU, ICU, CICU, GHDU & CHDU. It has laboratory and imaging facilities including dialysis and gastroenterology invasive procedure facilities. The outdoor facilities have already started and the indoor services will be operational very soon with the target of serving quality health care service at an affordable price to the whole community, the release added.