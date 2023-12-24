Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center holds view exchange meeting

Islami Bank Hospital & Cardiac Center Mirpur organized a view exchange meeting with Bank Executives and Hospital Consultants at the Hospital auditorium recently.

Professor Dr Qazi Shahidul Alam, chairman of Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) was present in the program as chief guest. Dr Tanveer Ahmad, Islami Bank vice chairman and IBF executive committee chairman, Md Quamrul Hasan, chairman, IBF Hospital Committee, Barrister Abu Sayeed Mohammad Quasem, member of IBF and Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of Islami Bank were present as special guest.

Presided over by Mohammad Ali, executive director of IBF, Brigadier General (rtd) Md Shahidul Islam, director administration and operations of the Hospital addressed the welcome speech.

The meeting announced that Islami Bank Hospital and Cardiac Center Mirpur and Islami Bank Hospital Central Lab Nayapaltan will allow 45% discount in Lab test and 40% discount in Radiology and Imaging Tests to the Islami Bank Debit & Khidmah Credit card holders and Cellfin users.