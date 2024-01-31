Islami Bank holds workshop for RDS officials

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized a workshop for RDS officials on performance evaluation and strategies for achieving targets on 31 January 2024, Wednesday at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the workshop as Chief Guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, J Q M Habibullah FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors attended the program as special guests.

Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while Mohammed Shabbir and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, K.M Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President, Mohammed Sirajul Alam, M. Zubayer Azam Helali & A K M Mahbub Morshed, Executive Vice Presidents of the bank conducted different sessions of the workshop. Executives & Officials of different zones of the bank attended the workshop.