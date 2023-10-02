Islami Bank holds workshop on auditing

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised a workshop on "Auditing for Achieving Excellence in Banking Operations" on Monday (2 October) at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest, said a press release.

Md Nazrul Islam, principal, IBTRA, presided over the inaugural programme while Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing director, Md Nayer Azam, deputy managing directors, Mohammad Yakub Ali, Md Raja Miah, Nasmus Sakib Md Rezaur Rahman and Mohammad Neyamot Ullah, executive vice presidents of the bank conducted different sessions of the workshop.

100 employees of the Audit & Inspection Division attended the workshop.