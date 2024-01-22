Islami Bank holds two-day Business Development Conference

Photo: Courtesy
The two-day Business Development Conference of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC concluded at Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 21 January 2024, Sunday. 

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, vice chairman of the bank addressed the concluding session of the conference as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank presided over the program while Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, of the Audit Committee, Professor Dr Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin, Syed Abu Asad, Mohammad Quamrul Hasan, Professor Md. Fashiul Alam and Borhan Uddin Ahmed, Directors attended the program as special guests. 

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director addressed the welcome speech and Professor Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, member secretary of the Shari`ah Supervisory Committee conducted doa-munazat. 

J. Q. M. Habibullah, FCS and Md. Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, deputy managing directors, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO and Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA along with senior executives, head of 16 Zones and 394 Branches of the Bank attended the conference.

