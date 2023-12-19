Islami Bank holds training on audit

19 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized closing ceremony of a 5 day training program titled "Internal Auditor's Role towards Achieving Exellence in Bank" on recently at IBTRA Auditorium.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the Bank addressed as special guest. Mohammad Rezaul Karim & Md. Alimur Rahman,Vice Presidents and other officials of the Bank attended the program.

