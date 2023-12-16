Islami Bank holds programme on Victory Day

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a discussion and program on the occasion of the Victory Day on 16 December. 

Dr. Tanveer Ahmad, Vice Chairman of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Presided over by Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, Mohammad Solaiman, FCA, Chairman, Audit Committee, Professor Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur, Chairman, Risk Management Committee, Md. Joynal Abedin and Professor Dr. Qazi Shahidul Alam, directors of the bank, addressed as special guest. Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director addressed the welcome speech and Maolana Obaid Ullah Hamzah, Chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank conducted the doa-munazat. Prof. Dr. Mohammad Sirajul Karim, Syed Abu Asad, Professor Md. Fashiul Alam, Khurshid-Ul-Alam, Mohammed Nasir Uddin, FCMA, Borhan Uddin Ahmed and Showkat Hossain, FCA, Directors of the Bank, Md. Altaf Hossain Additional Managing Director, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary, Shariah Supervisory Committee, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, A.F.M Kamaluddin, Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA along with top executives and officials of the bank attended the program. 

Earlier in the morning, the bank placed a floral wreath at the National Memorial. On the same occasion, discussion and doa programs were held on 14 December, 2023 at all zone offices, branches and sub-branches of the bank.

