Islami Bank holds orientation programme for probationary officers

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized a day long orientation program for newly recruited probationary officers on 23 June 2024, Sunday, at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the program as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Md. Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA presided over the program while Muhammad Qaisar Ali & J Q M Habibullah, FCS, Additional Managing Directors and Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank addressed the program as special guests.

K.M. Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President and Mohammad Neyamot Ullah, Executive Vice President also addressed on the occasion. 200 recruited probationary officers participated in this day long program.