Islami Bank holds half-yearly business development conference in Ctg

Chattogram North Zone, Chattogram South Zone, Khatunganj and Agrabad Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC jointly organised half-yearly Business Development Conference on Saturday (6 July) at the Chattogram Regional Center.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director of the bank addressed the conference as the chief guest while Muhammad Qaisar Ali, additional managing director, Miftah Uddin, deputy managing director and Md Rafiqul Islam, senior executive vice president addressed the event as special guests, reads a press release.

Meah Md Barkat Ullah, head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the conference while Mohammad Nurul Hossain Kawsar, head of Chattogram North Zone delivered the welcome speech.

Head of corporate branches and branch incumbents, sub-branch in-charges under the zones, senior executives and officials from the head office attended the conference