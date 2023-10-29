Islami Bank holds Executive Development Programme (EDP)

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised an Executive Development Programme on "Digital Banking, Artificial Intelligence & Blockchain in Banking" through a virtual platform on 28 October 2023 (Saturday).

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director & CEO of the Bank addressed the program as chief guest. Habibullah N. Karim, Founder & CEO of Technohaven Company Limited presented the key discussion, reads a press release.

Md Altaf Hossain, Additional managing director, and Md. Nayer Azam, deputy managing director of the Bank also addressed the program.

Md Nazrul Islam, principal of IBTRA presided over the programme. Top executives and officials of the bank also attended the programme.