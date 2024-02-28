Islami Bank holds Executive Development Program

28 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organized an Executive Development Program on "Islamic Banking Liquidity Management & Fintech" on 28 February 2024, Wednesday at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the program as the session chair while Dr. Obiyathulla Ismath Bacha, Professor of School of Graduate & Professional Studies, INCEIF University, Malaysia discussed on Islamic Banking Liquidity Management and Dr. Ali Zhang, Assistant Professor, discussed on Islamic Fintech, reads a press release.

Mohammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, addressed the welcome speech. J Q M Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Directors along with senior executives of Head Office participated the program. Head of all Zones and Branches participated the program through Zoom platform.

Professor Dr. Obiyathulla Ismath Bacha stated that Islamic banking is expanding rapidly all over the world alongside the expansion of Islamic money market. However, Islamic banking's penetration into the broader financial market remains limited compared to conventional banking. Nevertheless, the spread of Islamic banking is wide.

Dr. Ali Zhang highlighted the significant contribution of Fintech to financial inclusion in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. He emphasized the need to adopt modern technologies like AI, blockchain, and big data to streamline and enhance the reliability of banking activities. He commended the technological advancements developed by Islami Bank.

Muhammed Monirul Moula, in his speech of the session chair, noted in the current context, Islami Bank is doing liquidity management efficiently. He further commended the bank's commitment to Fintech, prioritizing customer convenience. He also pointed out that Islami Bank's Cellfin app is currently the most popular and widely used mobile banking application in the country. Finally, he concluded by emphasizing the important role technology-based services offered by Islamic banks play in expanding the Islamic money market and promoting financial inclusion.

