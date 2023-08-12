Islami Bank holds Executive Development Program

Corporates

Press Release
12 August, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 08:09 pm

Related News

Islami Bank holds Executive Development Program

Press Release
12 August, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 08:09 pm

Islami Bank Training and Research Academy (IBTRA) organised an Executive Development Programme on "Four Decades of Islamic Banking in Bangladesh and the Way Forward" through a virtual platform on Saturday (12 August). 

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, reads a press release. 

Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President of the bank was presented as keynote speaker. 

Mohammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, and Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors of the bank also addressed the programme. 

Presided over by Md Nazrul Islam, Principal of IBTRA, KM Munirul Alam Al-Mamoon, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech. 

Executives of the bank along with Top executives of Head Office, Zonal Heads and Branch incumbents attended the program.

Mohammed Monirul Moula in his speech of chief guest said that Islami Bank is the largest and strongest bank in the country. The bank has formulated investment schemes keeping in view the needs and demands of the people. It plays a pivotal role in achieving the goals of the government by giving importance to the production oriented sectors including industry, services, agriculture and other projects. He instructed the branch incumbents to strengthen the productive investment activities of the rural population through 29 schemes including agricultural investment, rural development and urban poverty development scheme of the bank.

He said that Islami Bank has become the leading bank in the country in the last four decades since its establishment. Almost one-third of the country's banking sector is now under Islamic banking. Along with 10 full-fledged Islamic banks, conventional banks are also joining Shari'ah-based banking activities. Islamic banking activities are being carried out through specialized branches and Window. He called upon all to work with utmost professionalism, dedicated to providing customer service, timely planning and implementation.

Islami Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May