Islami Bank holds employee conference at Khulna

Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized employee conference for officials of Khulna Zone on February 16, 2024, Friday at Zilla Shilpakala Academy.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as chief guest.

Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Director and Kazi Md. Rezaul Karim, Deputy Managing Director were present as special guest.

Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President presided over the conference while Md. Habibur Rahman, Head of Khulna Zone addressed the welcome speech. Md. Yakub Ali, Head of Khulna Branch and A M Shahidul Amran, Senior Assistant Vice President along with executives and employees of Zone, Branches and Sub-Branches of the Bank attended the conference.