Islami Bank holds employee conference in Chattogram

11 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Chattogram South Zone, North Zone and Agrabad Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organized employee conference at Navy Convention Center Chattogram on February 10, 2024.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference as Chief Guest.

Md. Akiz Uddin & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President addressed the conference as special guest.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meah Md. Barkat Ullah, Head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the function while Mohammad Nurul Hossain, Head of Chattogram North Zone addressed the welcome speech. Abdul Naser, Head of Agrabad Corporate Branch thanked the audience.

Executives from Head Office, Branch Incumbents, Sub-Branch Incharges and employees from all branches under two zones and Agrabad Corporate Branch of the Bank attended the conference.

