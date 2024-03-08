Islami Bank holds employee conference

Dhaka East Zone, Dhaka South Zone and 5 branches of Dhaka city of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised employee conference on 5 March at Jamuna Future Park Convention Centre.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Mohammed Shabbir, Kazi Md Rezaul Karim & Miftah Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Maksudur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President of the bank were present as special guest.

Md Aminur Rahman, Head of Dhaka East Zone, presided over the conference while Sikder Md Shehabuddin, Head of Dhaka South Zone addressed the welcome speech and Mahbub-a-Alam, Head of Head Office Complex Corporate Branch thanked the audience.

Senior executives and officials from head office and head of 5 corporate branches, in-charges of sub-branches and employees from both zones were present in the conference.

