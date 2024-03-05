Islami Bank holds employee conference-2024

05 March, 2024
05 March, 2024, 08:40 pm
Islami Bank holds employee conference-2024

Dhaka Central Zone, Dhaka North Zone and Local Office Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised employee conference-2024 on Monday (4 March) at Jamuna Future Park Convention Centre.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, reads a press release.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali, JQM Habibullah, FCS and Md Altaf Hossain, additional managing directors, along with Mohammed Shabbir and Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

Mahmudur Rahman, head of Dhaka Central Zone, presided over the conference while Basir Ahmad, head of Dhaka North Zone, addressed the welcome speech and ATM Shahidul Hoque, head of Local Office, thanked the audience.

Senior executives and officials from head office and head of branches, in-charges of sub-Branches and employees from both zones were present at the conference.

